Traffic accident injures three

Gary and Dana Phillips were traveling from Brinson, Ga., to Port St. Joe Saturday morning, moving some items to their beach home near Port St. Joe.
After entering Blountstown on State Road 71, a small Toyota driven by Kenneth Frank Perry of Bristol failed to stop for a red traffic light and the Ford pickup pulling an enclosed utility trailer driven by Mr. Phillips struck the Toyota near the front passenger door.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged, but all three occupants, and the Phillips’ dog, received only minor injuries.
Perry was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.