Carr students presented Christmas musical

Students in PreK and Kindergarten performed for family and friends December 20, 2019.
Grades three and four then presented the musical Elflandia, the land of little creatures and big ideas. For generations, humans have considered whether or not elves are real. However, in Elflandia the elves have doubts about the existence of humans. They discover humans really do exist and also find out humans are thoughtful, caring people. Throughout the fun, cast and audience are reminded of the importance of being kind to one another, not only during the holidays, but all year long. Thank you to staff, students, and parents for helping with this program!