Sheriff's Log for 01/08/20

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, January 8. 2020
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
January 1
Lori Williams Sansom - convicted felon registration
January 2
Cameron Pittman - out of county warrant
January 3
Jace Mobandi Ammons - violation of probation
Debbie Mayo Kent - convicted felon registration
Danny Tucker - reckless driving, 1st offense, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active
Lyndon Baines West - out of county warrant, resist officer with violence, (3) counts of battery on officer firefighter EMT etc.
January 4
Sarah Kathryn Bridges - battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
December 28
Mary Elizabeth Morgan - drug equipment - manufactor or deliver paraphernalia
December 29
Cheyane Nicole Leggio - violation of probation
December 30
Bonnie Mayfethl Bye - battery, aggravated battery
January 1
Amanda Lee Shipman - out of county warrant
Holly Dean - discharging a firearm in public
Christy Dean - domestic battery- (bodily harm)
Quanasia Ingram - battery
January 2
Jazlyn T. Harris - battery
January 3
Jimmie Joe Haney - burglary occupied dwelling unarmed, aggravated battery, obstruct without violence
Elfidio Ivan Rivas-Hernandez - driving while license suspended with knowledge
Cameron Alexander Pittman - juvenile custody order
January 4
Sarah Kathryn Bridges - battery

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 