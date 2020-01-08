Sheriff's Log for 01/08/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 1
Lori Williams Sansom - convicted felon registration
January 2
Cameron Pittman - out of county warrant
January 3
Jace Mobandi Ammons - violation of probation
Debbie Mayo Kent - convicted felon registration
Danny Tucker - reckless driving, 1st offense, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active
Lyndon Baines West - out of county warrant, resist officer with violence, (3) counts of battery on officer firefighter EMT etc.
January 4
Sarah Kathryn Bridges - battery
