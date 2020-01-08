Legals for 01-08-20

Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on January 7, 2020at 9:00AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 4:00PM CST on January 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
On January 15, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 3 (three) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 3 (three) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Angela Nowling
Melissa Cataldo
Kayla Newsome
Melissa Peddie
Stephanie Lilly
Vann Elkins