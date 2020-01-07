Max Gordon Metzger, 93, recently of Blountstown, died Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 in his home with family by his side and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
This was 2 days late according to him. Pain medications had been prescribed to keep him comfortable. On New Year's Eve he called out. My sister came to his bedside and asked what he needed. He responded, "I thought I would be dead by now!" That was our father. Ever the optimist and one who was quick to see the irony that abounds everywhere.
Max was born in Sacramento, California on February 11, 1926, to Ernest and Marguerite Metzger. When he was a young boy, his mother taught him to be a smart dresser and for a time he modeled clothes for Macy's in San Francisco. He was athletic and was a low hurdler on the high school track team. It was in high school that he won the heart of his bride-to-be. He married Ada Janette Baker on October 19, 1944. With the Second World War engulfing much of the world, Max joined the Army and after training, was sent to France, leaving his new bride in the Bay Area. On returning from the war. he and Janette continued to live in the San Francisco Bay Area where they had 3 children. Max worked for Standard Oil Refinery. They left the Bay Area in 1954 and joined New Tribes Mission of Chico, California. The mission of New Tribes is to reach indigenous uncivilized tribes in various countries of the world with the good news of forgiveness of sin and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. While in the mission, they added two more children to their family. In 1965, Max and Janette, with their 3 youngest children, took their ministry to the Ayore Indians in Bolivia, S.A. They served in Bolivia for almost 6 years. Due to Janette's ill health, they came back to the states and left the mission in 1972. Max worked for a couple of oil refineries and then 20 years with Steinmart before retiring. They settled in Memphis, Tennessee until they moved to Blountstown in December, 2014. But his passion was thankfulness to and adoration of the Lord Jesus which spilled over into ministering to others. Max and Janette were married for 72 years. Their legacy will live on for generations. They had five children: Eileen Hatch of Blountstown, FL, Eugene Metzger of Midlothian, VA, Charlotte Wolgamott and her husband, Steve of Callahan, FL, Paul Metzger and his wife, Nancy of Madison, AL and Rebecca Remmers of VA. Those 5 children produced 15 grandchildren; which have produced a small nation of 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great- great -grandchildren!! so far! He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A memorial service will be held at Blountstown United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 CT. Interment will be in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
All Arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.