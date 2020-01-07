Alice Marie Daniels Griffin, 81 of Blountstown passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019, at River Valley Nursing Home.
Alice was born on August 18, 1938, to the late William Henry Layfield and Sally Vienna Roberts Layfield.She was a lifetime resident of Calhoun County.
In addition to her parents Alice was predeceased by her companion, Johnny Griffin, her son Billy Joe
Daniels and Robert L. Daniels her first husband, sister Heddie Mae Layfield, brothers Henry “Bud” Wesley and John L. Layfield.
Alice is survived by sons Eric Daniels and wife Wendy of Blountstown, John Griffin of Leavenworth, Kansas and James Griffin of Tallahassee; daughter Diane Kiss and husband Ernie of Tarpon Springs, Florida; sister Josephine Thompson brother Ervin Earl ( Shot) Layfield and wife Velma, sister-in-law Gracie Layfield; special niece Pat Cobb who was like a sister and special niece Cynthia Andrews who was one of her caregivers, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Service for Alice were held Sunday December 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home Blountstown wasin charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449