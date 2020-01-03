Flora Christine Hill, 84 of Bristol passed away December 31, 2019 at Blountstown Health and Rehab center.
Flora was born in Moultrie, GA to the late Hardie Brown and Ira Wiley. Flora had lived in Bristol since 1959. In addition to her parents Flora was predeceased by her husband Marshall Ross Hill, her brothers Cleveland W Brown, Kelles Aaron Brown; sisters Inez Gilbrith, Lucille Haynes, Versie Phillips, Florrie Konapitsky.
Flora is survived by her son Marshall Anthony Hill “Tony” of Sumatra; brother Melton Jack Brown of Abilene, Texas. Funeral service for Flora Hill will be Friday January 3, 2020 at Sumatra Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. EST, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Sumatra Cemetery in Sumatra.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can me made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449