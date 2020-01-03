Sheriff's Log for 01/01/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
December 23
Charles Henry Babcock - violation of probation
Randi Batson - non support of children or spouse
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis - trespassing
Christopher Scott McCoy - violation of probation, driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsquent offense, flee/elude law enforcement officer with lights/sirens active, naracotic equipment, possess and or use, possessio of heroin with intent to sell mfg or deliver, schedule I
December 25
Charles Shield - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naraotic equipment, possess and or use

LIBERTY COUNTY
December 24
Ariel Swearington - violation of probation
Michael Lamar Temple - domestic battery (bodily harm)
December 26
Adam Gage Richerson - possession of 3 grams or less of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evidence-destroying or tamper, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine
Jami Cheyanne Orr - driving with suspended license with knowledge, attach registration license plate not assigned, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 3 grams or less controlled substance
Jaret Blake Ammon - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 3 grams or less of controlled substance, violation of probation
Laura Roberts - domestic battery (bodily harm)

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
