CALHOUN COUNTY
December 23
Charles Henry Babcock - violation of probation
Randi Batson - non support of children or spouse
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis - trespassing
Christopher Scott McCoy - violation of probation, driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsquent offense, flee/elude law enforcement officer with lights/sirens active, naracotic equipment, possess and or use, possessio of heroin with intent to sell mfg or deliver, schedule I
December 25
Charles Shield - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naraotic equipment, possess and or use
Sheriff's Log for 01/01/20
