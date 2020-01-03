Legals for 01-01-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Friday, January 3. 2020
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on January 7, 2020at 9:00AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 4:00PM CST on January 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, Case No: 19-98-CA
vs.
TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; ET AL.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 11, 2019, and entered in Case No. 19-98-CA of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, is the Plaintiff and TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; REGINA W. ATTAWAY;, are Defendant, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 on March 12, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP ONE (1) NORTH, RANGE TEN (10) WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. LESS & EXCEPT: BEGIN AT AN IRON ROD MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89°14’51” WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 40.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID SOUTH LINE NORTH 01°43’01” EAST 697.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°15’51” EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4; THENCE SOUTH 01°43’01” WEST ALONG SAID EAST LINE 697.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 11004 NW Cain Rd, Clarksville, FL 32430
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED December 11, 2019
/s/ Ryan Glover _________
Ryan Glover, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 118226
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
rglover@lenderlegal.com
EService@LenderLegal.com
The above is to be published in The County Record Newspaper
legals@thecountyrecord.net
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITIATIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (SHIP), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housin
Legal Notice
Northwest Florida
Water Management District
Governing Board Meeting
Schedule 2020
January 23, 2020 (Jackson County)
February 27, 2020
March 26, 2020 (Franklin County)
April 23, 2020
May 28, 2020 (Walton County)
June 25, 2020
July 23, 2020 (Washington County)
August 27, 2020 (Escambia County)
September 24, 2020 (4:00 p.m.)
October 22, 2020 (Gulf County)
November 12 19, 2020
December 10 17, 2020 (Wakulla County)
*All meetings are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., at District Headquarters, 81 Water Management Drive, Havana,
Florida 32333, unless otherwise indicated.
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on January 7, 2020at 9:00AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 4:00PM CST on January 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, Case No: 19-98-CA
vs.
TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; ET AL.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 11, 2019, and entered in Case No. 19-98-CA of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, is the Plaintiff and TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; REGINA W. ATTAWAY;, are Defendant, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 on March 12, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP ONE (1) NORTH, RANGE TEN (10) WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. LESS & EXCEPT: BEGIN AT AN IRON ROD MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89°14’51” WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 40.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID SOUTH LINE NORTH 01°43’01” EAST 697.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°15’51” EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4; THENCE SOUTH 01°43’01” WEST ALONG SAID EAST LINE 697.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 11004 NW Cain Rd, Clarksville, FL 32430
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED December 11, 2019
/s/ Ryan Glover _________
Ryan Glover, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 118226
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
rglover@lenderlegal.com
EService@LenderLegal.com
The above is to be published in The County Record Newspaper
legals@thecountyrecord.net
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITIATIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (SHIP), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housin
Legal Notice
Northwest Florida
Water Management District
Governing Board Meeting
Schedule 2020
January 23, 2020 (Jackson County)
February 27, 2020
March 26, 2020 (Franklin County)
April 23, 2020
May 28, 2020 (Walton County)
June 25, 2020
July 23, 2020 (Washington County)
August 27, 2020 (Escambia County)
September 24, 2020 (4:00 p.m.)
October 22, 2020 (Gulf County)
November 12 19, 2020
December 10 17, 2020 (Wakulla County)
*All meetings are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., at District Headquarters, 81 Water Management Drive, Havana,
Florida 32333, unless otherwise indicated.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)