Legals for 12-25-19

Friday, January 3. 2020
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019CA000028
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
AMENDED NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
(to correct errors in legal)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 27, 2019, and entered in 2019CA000028 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON;; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 1 are the Defendant(s). Carla Hand as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on January 16, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN WEST 470 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 270 FEET, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 270 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL NO. II
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 470 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 270 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, A DISTANCE OF 543.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS OWNED BY KENNETH A. KEEL AND WIFE, POLLY A. KEEL, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN O.R. BOOK 143, PAGE 185, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 403.78 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREE 03 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 210 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST TO THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT
BEGIN AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 738.48 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73 (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 186.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 250.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 559.59 FEET TO THE AFORESAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 224.47 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 5779.67 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 318.16 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING SOUTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 318.12 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGE 26-28 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF SAID LANDS AS FOLLOWS: THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE AFORESAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 14; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 753.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 14917 SW STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16th day of December, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
December 18, 25, 2019
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Dated this 18th day of December, 2019
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF COURT
By Lori Flowers, DC
December 18, 25, 2019
Legal Notice
Concurrent Notice
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the
100-Year Floodplain and Wetland
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and
Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
Date of Publication: December 25, 2019
Responsible Entity: Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Chelsea Ranew, Projects and Grants Coordinator
20859 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, FL 32424
Telephone 850-674-8075
To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals
These notices shall satisfy three separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners (County) and funded by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant #20DB-OO-02-17-01-N15 (CDBG funds) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided to DEO by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The project includes work in various unincorporated areas of the County. Road paving and resurfacing, with minor drainage improvements, will be provided on SW Pitts Circle, SW G F Daniels Road, SW Miles Road, SW Lula Kemp Road, SW Post Office Road, NW Creel Lane, NW Gaston Spivey Road, SW Creel Lane, SW Lil Circle with Maines Road and a portion of Captain Lynn, and NE Clemons Road. Fire hydrants will be installed along a portion of SE CR 69 south of Blountstown and north of the prison.
Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the above address, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Project in Floodplain/Wetland
This is to give notice that Calhoun County has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment. Construction of a portion of the NW Gaston Spivey Road (Altha) paving and drainage improvements will be undertaken in an area shown on the National Wetlands Inventory map, although there are no biological or water flow wetland values associated with the site. Work will consist primarily of paving the existing road, grading existing swales, and installing driveway culverts, to serve an existing rural residential area. Approximately .25 acre of the roadway is in the mapped wetland. Some of the proposed fire hydrants are adjacent to, but not in, the 100-year floodplains, but will not create any additional impervious surface or involve disturbance to the floodplain, and will not be damaged in the event of a flood. The County proposes to pave SW Lil Circle (Kinard), a portion of which is approximately 225’ from the Chipola River. Neither Gaston Spivey Road, Lil Circle, nor any of the other roads included in the CDBG project is in a 100-year floodplain. The paving projects are needed to reduce roadway washouts, road dust and road maintenance problems. The project has already been reviewed by the US Army Corps of Engineers and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
It has been determined that no practicable alternative other than to proceed with the work is available. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons: There will be no new development or disruption to actual wetland resources as a result of the project. There will be no direct impact of the project in a floodplain. The project will not increase the volume of water going into a receiving body/area. The floodplain is expected to have no impact on the proposed road improvements if/when there is future flooding. There will new impervious surfaces from the road paving, but the existing road surfaces have been compacted through years of traffic and maintenance, including installation of lime rock. There may be a slight increase of stormwater runoff as a result of the new paving, which will be contained within the swales/ditches.
The proposed improvements conform to applicable floodplain and wetland protection standards. The County and its project engineer will ensure that the construction process complies with all applicable regulations. The proposed action will not affect natural or beneficial floodplain/wetland values, and residents of the community will benefit from the project.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The County has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the above address. All comments must be received by January 10, 2020. Comments will be considered prior to the County requesting a release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.
Request for Release of Funds
On or about January 13, 2020, the County will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project.
The County certifies to DEO and HUD that Scott Monlyn, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the County to use the CDBG funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and the County’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the County; (b) the County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to James G. Amison, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, 107 East Madison Street MSC-400, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact the County to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Scott Monlyn, Board Chairman
Environmental Certifying Official
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Metal Building for Well #2
This project will include the construction of a 12’ x 20’ enclosed steel building with a partition wall to roof and will be constructed on an existing concrete slab. Existing well and controls located on slab shall remain operational during construction.
For questions, please contact Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or at tburch@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $100.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Steel Building for Well #2”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on January 30, 2020, at the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424 and will be read aloud at 2:00 P.M. (CST), on January 30, 2020, at the same location.
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
There is no cost for plans and specifications for this project. Bid documents may be obtained via email at tburch@dewberry.com.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on January 7, 2020at 9:00AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 4:00PM CST on January 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on January 7, 2020at 9:00AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 4:00PM CST on January 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 4:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, Case No: 19-98-CA
vs.
TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; ET AL.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 11, 2019, and entered in Case No. 19-98-CA of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, is the Plaintiff and TEDDIE M. ATTAWAY, JR.; REGINA W. ATTAWAY;, are Defendant, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 on March 12, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP ONE (1) NORTH, RANGE TEN (10) WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. LESS & EXCEPT: BEGIN AT AN IRON ROD MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89°14’51” WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 40.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID SOUTH LINE NORTH 01°43’01” EAST 697.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°15’51” EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4; THENCE SOUTH 01°43’01” WEST ALONG SAID EAST LINE 697.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 11004 NW Cain Rd, Clarksville, FL 32430
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED December 11, 2019
/s/ Ryan Glover _________
Ryan Glover, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 118226
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
rglover@lenderlegal.com
EService@LenderLegal.com
The above is to be published in The County Record Newspaper
legals@thecountyrecord.net
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
