Vivian Ileda “ Honey” Bodiford-Godwin passed away early December 26, 2019 at her home in Panama City, FL.
She was pre-deceased by husband John D. Godwin, brother JM Bodiford, son-in-law Robert E. Lamoureux, and great-great grandson Kamden A. Hiers.
Vivian was born December 27, 1933 at home on a farm north of Altha to Joseph D. Bodiford and Montee Barfield-Bodiford. She was raised as a farm girl and did all the jobs needed to live off the land. She could vividly remember the day she hand-picked 100 pounds of cotton at three cents a pound.
Honey graduated Altha School in 1951 after excelling in basketball, F.H.A. and 4-H clubs. She then worked at a cigar rolling factory in Quincy while enrolled in nursing school. She married fellow Calhoun countian John D. Godwin in 1952.
They raised a family while living in Texas, Florida, Japan, and Germany before he retired from the Air Force in 1972. They were members of Millville’s Assembly of God and later attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Millville. She also helped sell a ton of cookies for several years as a Girl Scout Leader.
Survivors are daughters Patricia Howerton, Amy Sue Godwin, and Shirley Lamoureux, all of Panama City; and son JD ( Lorrie) Godwin of Altha. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Liz ( Kevin) Parrish, Daniel ( Brittany) Lamoureux, Jennifer Lamoureux, Nicole (Joe) Aultman, and Amanda (Garrett) Cernicek; nine great- grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren ( with another one due anyday).
She is also survived by a sister, Maxine Hand, of Blountstown; and four brothers: Tio (Janice) Bodiford of Blountstown, Benjamin “Zip” ( Olga) Bodiford of Connecticut, George ( Dee) Bodiford of Oklahoma, and Glendon “ Dent” Bodiford ( Sandi) of Melbourne.
Funeral was a private family service arranged by Adams Funeral Home. Burial was in Victory Hill PHC cemetery on Ashley Shiver Road.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449