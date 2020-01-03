Judith Whitfield, 50 of Blountstown passed away December 24, 2019 at her home.
Judith was born on June 17, 1969 in Wewahitchka to the late Jerry Neel and Vinnie Williams. She lived most all her life as a resident of Calhoun County.
Judith is survived by her sons Tyler Johnson of Kinard, Hunter Whitfield of Crawfordville; daughter Courtney Johnson of Altha; brother William Garrett and his wife Rebecca of Clarksville; sister Rita Neel Clark and her husband John of Altha; grandchildren Noah Johnson, Penelope Johnson of Kinard; grandpa Millard Arrant of Blountstown. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449.