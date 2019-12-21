John Morgan Davis of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Kinard, Florida, passed peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hart’s Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, Georgia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Adams Funeral Home, 18034 Main Street N, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The Reverend Ryan Knapp will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
John was a well-respected land and timber entrepreneur. John served as the vice-president and director of the Florida National Jaycees; member of the Florida and Georgia Forestry Associations; National Director of American Pulpwood Association; and on the Blountstown Airport Authority.
Although he lived in Macon for many years, his heart was always in the Blountstown, Florida area. He and Dottie moved back to Florida, where they lived for the last twenty years. He found great contentment riding his John Deere gator around the timber farm. A pilot for fifty-two years, he had a great passion for flying his A36 Beechcraft Bonanza. Always a quick wit, he would freely tell you what was wrong with the world and how he could fix it. His family, friends, Fox News, and country music were his joys. A wise and generous man, John was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
John was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Lynn Barrett; father, John Elton Davis; mother, Ida Lee Davis; and brother, Donald L. Davis.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dottie Beacham Davis of Macon; five children, Kelly Reese (Robert) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Karmen Knapp (Michael) of Macon, Karyne Spadi (Shawn) of Vail, Colorado, Andy Dopson (Liz) of Griffin, Georgia, and Scott Dopson (Ginny) of Macon; fifteen grandchildren, Drew Flanders, Mathew Flanders, Kyle Walker, Caitlyn Walker, Jacob Walker, Ryan Knapp, Joshua Reese, Morgan Knapp, Bethany Reese, Robert Dopson, Eron Dopson, Caroline Powers, Madison Dopson, Bo Powers and Mary Margaret Dopson; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the storm damage from Hurricane Michael, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, P.O. Box 215, Blountstown, FL 32424 or online http://www.panhandlepioneer.org/ or the Kinard Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 9525 SW Macs Nursery Rd, Kinard, FL 32449.
Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.