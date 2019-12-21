Mary Nell Atkins passed away December 12,2019 at her home in Bristol, she was born May 23, 1954 in Blountstown.
Mary was 65 years old and worked at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation as a CNA for 17 years.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Walter Pitts and Bernice Sapp; brother’s John Pitts, Jerry Pitts, and Jake Pitts; sister Liz Flowers and a grandchild Matthew Jo Swearington has now joined them up in heaven.
She is survived by son, Thomas Swearington: daughters, Stephanie and her husband Antonio of Blountstown and Leathie Swearington of Bristol; her sister’s Florice Kever and Myrtle Ann French both of Blountstown; grandchildren, Alexis Martinez of Altha, Julian and Nicholas Martinez both of Blountstown, Brayden Coxwell of Bristol, Reyna and Gaebryl Swearington both of Bristol; great grandchild, Nalini Rodriguez Acosta of Altha; and her best friend Pam Newsome of Blountstown, Florida
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449