BHS boys defeat Bozeman; lose to Port St. Joe

The Blountstown High School Varsity Basketball Team, under coach Brad Piazza, split games last week beating Bozeman by 24 and falling to Port St. Joe, 44-31.
After trailing Bozeman 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers responded and took the lead, 23-21 at halftime. The Tigers continued to score and playing better on defense to lead after three quarters, 43-31. The Tigers had a big 21 point fourth period while holding Bozeman to 5 to close out the victory, 64-31.
Treven Smith led the Tigers with 21 points, 18 of those in the second half. Javian Mosley added 11, followed by Tavis Simpson with 10 and Mi’Kis Engram with 9. Ken Speights added 7 points for the Tigers followed by NoahParamore and Kaleb Todd with 2 and Joseph Rector and Jaquille Martin with 1 each.
The Tigers never could their offense clicking against a tough St. Joe team and found themselves down at halftime, 20-12. The Sharks continued their scoring attack in the second half and put up a winning score of 44-31.
Javian Mosley led the Tigers with 8 points followed by Treven Smith with 7, Jaquille Martin with 6, and 2 each from Tavis Simpson, Mason Ammons, and Mi’kis Engram.