County Commission adopts Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

By a 5-0 vote, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution at last week’s meeting declaring Calhoun County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary “in order to preserve for the People, of, on, and in Calhoun County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America”. Resolution 2019-43 also states that “We the People of Calhoun County, Florida through the resolution hereby declare our rights, or freedom and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America”.
By passing the resolution, Calhoun County has joined several other counties in Florida and around the nation that have passed such resolutions. Lake, Marion, and Suwannee counties were among the first in the state of Florida to do so.
The resolution means that law-abiding gun owners are safe from having their firearms taken away. Many counties across the country passed such resolutions declaring they won’t enforce state laws that infringe on residents’ right to bear arms.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions being sought were spurred on by recent announcements by political candidates who are calling for a national gun ban on some rifles or a mandatory buyback. Many feel that is nothing but a way for the federal government to force local law enforcement to confiscate legally owned weapons from citizens.