Progress continues on new Neal boat landing

Crews with North Florida Construction Company are continuing with progress on the Neal Landing Boat Ramp project.
A new rock jetty has replaced the wooden wall and installation of a floating dock and gangway is underway. The new ramp will be a total of 60 feet wide to allow for multiple boats to be launched simultaneously.
In early 2018, Calhoun County was awarded $398,847 in funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the project. Local fishermen are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new landing in early 2020.