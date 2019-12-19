Progress continues on new Neal boat landing

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Thursday, December 19. 2019
Comments (0)
Crews with North Florida Construction Company are continuing with progress on the Neal Landing Boat Ramp project.

A new rock jetty has replaced the wooden wall and installation of a floating dock and gangway is underway. The new ramp will be a total of 60 feet wide to allow for multiple boats to be launched simultaneously.

In early 2018, Calhoun County was awarded $398,847 in funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the project. Local fishermen are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new landing in early 2020.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 