Chamber cookbook is available for Christmas

Calhoun County, FL - The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the arrival of its new, one-of-a-kind cookbook, CalCo Cooks - A Taste of Calhoun County.
Members of the Chamber and community members have compiled their tastiest tried-and-true recipes into a single book that will be treasured for generations to come. This local collection contains more than 350 recipes – everything you need from appetizers to desserts. Each recipe includes the contributor’s name, so it’s easy to find the recipes of friends and loved ones.
These local cookbooks make excellent gifts, and are available in Blountstown at Benjamin Walden Creations, Pretty Girlz, or Blountstown Drugs. You can also purchase online to be shipped directly to you at www.CalhounCo.org/store.cfm
. Shipping charges apply.