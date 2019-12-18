John B Eberly of Blountstown passed away December 17, 2019 at his home he was 86 years old.
John was born in Orrville, Ohio September 26, 1933 to the late Clayton Eberly and Carrie Burkhart. He was a minister for 19 ½ years at Oak Terrace Mennonite Church in Blountstown.
Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Homer Eberly, Albert Eberly, Wayne Eberly, Earl Eberly, Lloyd Eberly and his sisters, Ethel Amstutz, Edna Eberly, Dorothy Stiener,and Mildred Eberly.
Survivors include his wife Ruth Eberly; sons, Doyle Eberly and his wife Ruthann of Blountstown, Dana Eberly and his wife Debra of Blountstown, and John Robert Eberly and his wife Kim of Atlanta, GA.; his daughters, Conda Schellenger of Bradenton, Charla Eberly of Bradenton, Regina Perry of Bristol, and Pam Skinner and her husband Greg of Blountstown; brothers Ray Eberly of Mt.Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and Glenn Eberly of Centerville, Pennsylvania, Clarence Eberly of Ohio; sister; Wilma Stiner of Salem, Ohio; Grandchildren, Steven,Robin,Jessica,Derek,Emilee,Seth,Camden,Clay,Katie; Great Grandchildren, Nariah,Jayden,Hannah,Lukas.
John was very active with the youth of the community. He suffered cerebral Hemorrhage in 1987. He and his wife where foster parents to eighty-two children in twenty years. They opened their doors to thirty other people who needed temporary housing. He will be truly missed by his loved ones and the community. A Memorial service will be held at Rivertown Community Church Friday December 20,2019 at 2:00p.m. visitation will be held at Adams Funeral Home Chapel Thursday December 19,2019 from 7 to 9p.m.
Memorialization for John will be by cremation
