Armartine L. Cain, age 88, of Blountstown, FL went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019 in Panama City, FL.
Armartine was born on December 7, 1931 in Caryville, FL to Walter Lowrey and Johnie (Arnold) Lowrey and had lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the Assembly of God Faith. Armartine was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lowrey and Johnie (Arnold) Lowrey, husband, Reverend Joe Cain.
Survivors include, several nieces and nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kent Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00 am (CST) until service time at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.