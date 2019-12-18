Sheriff's Log for 12/18/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
December 6
Crystal Brangan - failure to appear
John Ezekiel Nichols - VOP, (3cts) of failure to appear
December 7
Marvin Goodwin Grimsley, Jr - trespassing, driving while license suspended, habitual affender, indecent exposure in public
George Thomas Harris - intimation/written threat to kill or injure
December 8
William Floyd Porter - criminal registration
Rudelcy Vasquez - failure to appear
December 9
Kayla Marie Eddie - out of county warrant
Billy Norton - assault/intent threat to do violence
December 10
Erika Melli’lee Braxton - failure to appear
Deborah Mears - violation of probation
Anita Michelle Swango - failure to appear
December 11
Christina Manbeavers - criminal registration
Willis Colton - criminal registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
December 9
Diana L. Thompson - failure to appear
December 10
Kyle Robert Patrick - child support
Hinton Woodrow Hodge - violation of probation
Richard Dempsey Odom - violation of probation
December 11
Paul Sauzedo - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation
Walter Randy Kirkpatrick - failure to appear
December 12
James Tom Reddick - violation of probation
Lisa Smith - battery
December 13
Larry Wade McClendon - failure to appear
December 15
Chad Eugene Johnson - failure to appear
Kristin Howard - (2 cts) obstruct without violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
