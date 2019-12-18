CALHOUN COUNTY
December 6
Crystal Brangan - failure to appear
John Ezekiel Nichols - VOP, (3cts) of failure to appear
December 7
Marvin Goodwin Grimsley, Jr - trespassing, driving while license suspended, habitual affender, indecent exposure in public
George Thomas Harris - intimation/written threat to kill or injure
December 8
William Floyd Porter - criminal registration
Rudelcy Vasquez - failure to appear
December 9
Kayla Marie Eddie - out of county warrant
Billy Norton - assault/intent threat to do violence
December 10
Erika Melli’lee Braxton - failure to appear
Deborah Mears - violation of probation
Anita Michelle Swango - failure to appear
December 11
Christina Manbeavers - criminal registration
Willis Colton - criminal registration
Sheriff's Log for 12/18/19
