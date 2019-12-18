Legals for 12-18-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, December 18. 2019
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO. 2018 - 20-CA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the
United States Department of Agriculture, Rural
Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration,
a/k/a Rural Housing Service,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CRISTOBEL BUSH,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 14, 2019, by the above entitled Court in the above styled cause, the undersigned Clerk of Court or any of her duly authorized deputies, will sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
A parcel of land lying in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, being described as follows: Commence at a 5/8” iron rod (LS 5024) marking the NE corner of Block 42 of Oakland Terrace a subdivision as per map or plat thereof recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida and run thence S 0000’00” W along the easterly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 330.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning thence continue S 0000’00” W along said easterly boundary a distance of 110.00 feet to the SE corner of said Block 42; thence N 9000’00” W along the southerly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 140.00 feet; thence N 0000’00” E 110.00 feet; thence S 9000’00” E 140.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash on January 23, 2020, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, subject to all ad valorem taxes and assessments for the real property described above.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA COORDINATOR, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, Phone: 850-747-5338; Fax: 850-747-5717; Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
DATED on August 14, 2019.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court
20859 Central Avenue E
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
JOHNNY P. GRIFFIN A/K/A CASE NO: 19-52 PR
JOHNNY PRESTON GRIFFIN,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Johnny Griffin, also known as Johnny Preston Griffin, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2019, File Number 19-52 PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 207, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal Representatives’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 11, 2019..
Co-Personal Representatives:
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
JOHN T. GRIFFIN RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
4211 BROADWAY TERRACE ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS 66048 2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
ROBERT ERIC DANIELS ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
20188 SR 71 N FLORIDA BAR NO. 0131441
BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP PROJECT # 50109478
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP
This project will include the resurfacing and drainage improvements of Pennington Avenue from the intersection of Angle Street to the intersection of Charlie Johns Street. Additive alternates to this bid include resurfacing Orange Avenue, Railroad Avenue, and Ray Avenue along with two patches on Charlie Johns Street.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or at tburch@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2019 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP”.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at Blountstown City Hall, 20591, Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424, on January 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST.
Bids will be received until January 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST at the City Manager’s Office in the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on January 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST.
The bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019CA000028
FREEDOM MORTGAG
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
(to correct errors in legal)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 27, 2019, and entered in 2019CA000028 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON;; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 1 are the Defendant(s). Ruth Attaway as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on January 16, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN WEST 470 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 270 FEET, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 270 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL NO. II
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 470 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 270 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, A DISTANCE OF 543.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS OWNED BY KENNETH A. KEEL AND WIFE, POLLY A. KEEL, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN O.R. BOOK 143, PAGE 185, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 403.78 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREE 03 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 210 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST TO THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT
BEGIN AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 738.48 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73 (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 186.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 250.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 559.59 FEET TO THE AFORESAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 224.47 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 5779.67 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 318.16 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING SOUTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 318.12 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGE 26-28 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF SAID LANDS AS FOLLOWS: THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE AFORESAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 14; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 753.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 14917 SW STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16th day of December, 2019.
Carla Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO. 2018 - 20-CA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the
United States Department of Agriculture, Rural
Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration,
a/k/a Rural Housing Service,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CRISTOBEL BUSH,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 14, 2019, by the above entitled Court in the above styled cause, the undersigned Clerk of Court or any of her duly authorized deputies, will sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
A parcel of land lying in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, being described as follows: Commence at a 5/8” iron rod (LS 5024) marking the NE corner of Block 42 of Oakland Terrace a subdivision as per map or plat thereof recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida and run thence S 0000’00” W along the easterly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 330.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning thence continue S 0000’00” W along said easterly boundary a distance of 110.00 feet to the SE corner of said Block 42; thence N 9000’00” W along the southerly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 140.00 feet; thence N 0000’00” E 110.00 feet; thence S 9000’00” E 140.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash on January 23, 2020, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, subject to all ad valorem taxes and assessments for the real property described above.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA COORDINATOR, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, Phone: 850-747-5338; Fax: 850-747-5717; Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
DATED on August 14, 2019.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court
20859 Central Avenue E
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
JOHNNY P. GRIFFIN A/K/A CASE NO: 19-52 PR
JOHNNY PRESTON GRIFFIN,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Johnny Griffin, also known as Johnny Preston Griffin, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2019, File Number 19-52 PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 207, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal Representatives’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 11, 2019..
Co-Personal Representatives:
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
JOHN T. GRIFFIN RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
4211 BROADWAY TERRACE ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS 66048 2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
ROBERT ERIC DANIELS ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
20188 SR 71 N FLORIDA BAR NO. 0131441
BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes a new policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
New Policy:
Policy 5.622 Medical Marijuana
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP PROJECT # 50109478
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP
This project will include the resurfacing and drainage improvements of Pennington Avenue from the intersection of Angle Street to the intersection of Charlie Johns Street. Additive alternates to this bid include resurfacing Orange Avenue, Railroad Avenue, and Ray Avenue along with two patches on Charlie Johns Street.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or at tburch@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2019 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “PENNINGTON AVENUE SCOP”.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at Blountstown City Hall, 20591, Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424, on January 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST.
Bids will be received until January 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST at the City Manager’s Office in the Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on January 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST.
The bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Judy L. Davis is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 141 of 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0003-0017-0000
Begin at the SE Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North 289 yards, West 128 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run West 37 yards, thence South 66 yards, thence East 37 yards, thence North 66 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1/2 acre, more or less and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Ida Melton
909 Merchants Court
Sanford, NC 27330
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on February 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019CA000028
FREEDOM MORTGAG
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
(to correct errors in legal)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 27, 2019, and entered in 2019CA000028 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and MARY L. PITTS DEASON A/K/A MARY LEA DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON DEASON A/K/A MARY LEE WILKERSON;; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 1 are the Defendant(s). Ruth Attaway as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at on the Front Steps 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, at 11:00 AM, on January 16, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN WEST 470 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 270 FEET, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF STATE ROAD NO. 73, A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 270 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL NO. II
BEGIN AT THE SE. CORNER OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH RANGE 10 WEST, THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 470 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 400 FEET, THENCE WEST 270 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF SR 73-S, A DISTANCE OF 543.60 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LANDS OWNED BY KENNETH A. KEEL AND WIFE, POLLY A. KEEL, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN O.R. BOOK 143, PAGE 185, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 403.78 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREE 03 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 210 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST TO THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT
BEGIN AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 400.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 738.48 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73 (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 186.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 250.75 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 559.59 FEET TO THE AFORESAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 34 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 224.47 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 5779.67 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 318.16 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING SOUTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 318.12 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGE 26-28 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF SAID LANDS AS FOLLOWS: THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 404.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 349 AT PAGES 200-202; THENCE LEAVING THE LINES OF LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 339 AT PAGES 26-28 RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE AFORESAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 14; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 753.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 14917 SW STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16th day of December, 2019.
Carla Hand
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)