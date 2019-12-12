Tigers finish season as 1A Runner-up

Madison struck first with a 69 yard drive on 4 plays giving the Cowboys the quick 7-0 lead. Blountstown answered with a 72 yard 7 play drive capped off with a 7 yard Treven Smith TD run. The extra point failed leaving Madison in the lead at 7-6 with 2:45 left in the 1st Quarter.
Blountstown would steal a possession on the next kickoff when Carson Hatchett recovered a squib kick on the Madison 33 yard line. On the next play, Smith ripped off a 33 yard TD run and the Alex Valdez’s 2 pt. conversion run gave the Tigers the 14-7 lead with 2:27 to play in the 1st quarter. Madison would tie the game two minutes later on an 8 play drive finished off by a 4 yard run. The 1st quarter would end knotted up at 14.
Blountstown would take the lead at 21-14, 2 plays into the 2nd quarter with a 74 yard TD run by Smith and a Pola McCloud XP.
Madison tied the game up at 21 after a 7 play drive and a 26 yard TD pass. Blountstown moved the ball to midfield on their next possession but a QB sack ended the drive forcing a punt that gave Madison the ball on their own 25 yard line. Madison would take the lead for good on the next play with a 75 yard run and extend their halftime lead to 35-21 with 36 seconds to go in the half on a 2 play 44 yard drive.
Madison received the second half kickoff and extended their lead to 42-21 with a 3 play drive and a 15 yard TD run. Blountstown would respond with a 2 play drive of their own ending in a 60 yard TD run by Smith. A Logan Pumphrey to Jarian Mosely 2 point play was successful and the Tigers cut the deficit to 13 points at 42-29. That spread did not last long as the Cowboys returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the paint to extend their lead to 49-29. That was the third TD by both teams in a 2:30 span to open the 3rd quarter. Blountstown would drive down to the Cowboy 29 yard line on a 10 play drive but turn the ball over on downs. Madison erased any hope of a comeback on their next possession going 71 yards in 3 plays with the last 56 yards coming on a double pass that found the end zone. The Cowboys took the 56-29 lead with 2:30 left in the 3rd quarter.
Madison would tack on 14 more points in the 4th quarter with a 57 yard run and a 51 yard reception. Sandwiched between those two scores was a Treven Smith 60 yard TD run by the Tigers. The last score by Smith was his fifth rushing TD on the night tying a FSHAA Finals record. Blountstown’s last possession ended inside the Cowboy 25 yard line but time ran leaving the scoreboard in favor of Madison 70-35.
Treven Smith was the bell cow for the Tigers all season and in the finals. Smith finished with 365 rushing yards on 24 carries and 5 TD’s. That effort gave Smith the all-time FHSAA single game rushing total in a championship game. What an incredible individual effort by Smith but he would be the first to credit his offensive line in Brody Hall, Logan Martin, Cody Peavy, Joseph Rector, Carson Hatchett, Ayden McPherson, John Hughes, Michael Abbott, Jarian Mosely and Brent McCrone. That offensive line paved the way for the Tigers to put up 451 rushing yards on the 3-time defending champions. Garrett Martin added 12 big carries for 56 yards with Alex Valdez chipping in 32 yards on 13 touches.
Smith also led the defensive effort with 7 total tackles. Zeb Kelley, Carson Hatchett, Brent McCrone and Mikis Engram finished with 3 tackles each.
Blountstown made its 4th appearance in the finals out of the last 15 seasons all resulting in a runner-up finish. Blountstown’s (13-1) season ends in a loss but as the old saying goes, “sometimes you win and sometimes you learn.” What did we learn from the 2019 Tigers? We learned that a group of tough, young men can rally a community and bring a little joy as we all continue to heal from Hurricane Michael. Thank you, Tigers. What a wonderful ride!