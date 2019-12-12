Operation “Crushed Ice” lands nine behind bars after long investigation

The Calhoun County Sherriff’s Office completed Operation “Crushed Ice” in the Kinard community with the execution of nine arrest warrants charging each suspect with the distribution of methamphetamine.
On December 3, 2019 at 5 PM, pursuant to Operation Crushed Ice, members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) and Calhoun/Liberty Correctional K9 units held a briefing at the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force West Operation Center in Calhoun County to prepare for the execution of nine arrest warrants. All arrest warrants related to the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in Kinard, FL. The enforcement actions were the result of six months of covert undercover work conducted by Investigators have been quietly making controlled purchases of methamphetamine from multiple drug dealers in the Kinard community of Calhoun County. The investigation resulted in the issuance of nine arrest warrants on December 2, 2019. Following the briefing, all personnel traveled to Kinard to execute the arrest of all nine subjects by the authority of the arrest warrants.
During the execution of all nine arrest warrants, a total of 17.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and various forms of drugs paraphernalia such as baggies, hypodermic needles and glass pipes were located on three of the nine subjects.
During the search of all wanted persons, it was determined that Anthony Reddick had fled on foot from a house that investigators were taking two of the above wanted subjects into custody. K9 Officers from Calhoun/Liberty Correctional K-9 units immediately deployed and successfully located Reddick and took him into custody for an active violation of probation warrant out of Liberty County.