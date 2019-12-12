CareerSource Chipola offers program for local job seekers

More than a year after Hurricane Michael, CareerSource Chipola is launching a campaign aimed at encouraging local residents to pursue career opportunities in the region and highlighting the abundance of regional job openings. Chipola Works! highlights the jobs and career advancement opportunities available – while reminding job seekers of the many tangible and intangible benefits of working locally, from short commutes to strong advancement and promotion.
The campaign comes more than a year after Hurricane Michael hit the Chipola region, as a Category 5 in some parts, and left a devastating swath of property damage to homes and businesses. In the weeks and months that followed the storm, CareerSource Chipola leaders have worked to help local businesses match job openings to local talent, as some residents relocated to areas with less storm damage or took temporary storm recovery jobs as far away as Panama City.
“We know that there are strong job opportunities here, and that even after the storm, this remains a community of purpose, dedicated to supporting the people who live here and the businesses that call this area home,” said Richard Williams, CareerSource Chipola Executive Director. “We are building a stronger economy – one that will surpass what stood before the storm. But creating a thriving community takes all of us, living and working locally. That’s our call to action in this campaign.”
Chipola Works! features a new website where local job seekers can see current job openings and receive talent-matching services, and where area businesses can share job opportunities.
Said Williams: “This is our community, our backyard. And Chipola works because we work here.”
