Edward Chason, 84 of Marianna, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.
Edward was born in Marianna, December 26, 1934 to the late Wilson and Minnie Lee Flanders Chason. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and was an electrician.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife Eloise Chason; two sons, Pete and Gary Chason; a brother, Howard Chason and two sisters Marti Vickery and Ruby O’Bryan.
Survivors include his son, Ronnie Chason and his wife Shannon of Marianna; his daughter, Delois Laing and her husband Jimmy of Woodville; a brother, Aubrey Chason; his sisters, Jean Hilson, Juanita Mathis, Irene Sessions, Rachael Collins, Ruth Wood, and Dot Bates; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Edward’s life were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment followed in Hasty Pond Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449