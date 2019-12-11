CALHOUN COUNTY
December 1
Ishmeal Grant - fleeing/eluding law enforcement office lights/sirens active, driving while license suspended habitual offender, resist officer/obstruct without violence, possession of naracotic equipment-possess or use, violation of probation, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense, non-support of children or spouse,non-support of children or spouse,
December 2
James William Cobb - convicted felon registration
Bobby Weathers - out of county warrant
December 3
Stacy Ann Boos - possess methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv, schedule 1
Brian L. Daniels - (2cts) sell of methamphetamine
Christy Love Dawsey - (2 cts) sell of methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv, schedule 1
Rodney Keith Fenn - violation of probation, criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degreee felony, defraud financial institution
Frank Justin Huber - sell of methamphetamine
Amy Dyanne Jackson - sell methaqualone or mecloqualone derive, schedule 1
Angelia Lynn Kelsoe - failure to appear
Richard Martin Lundgren - sell of methamphetamine, failure to appear
Barry James Parrish - criminal registration
Anthony Scott Reddick - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
William Earl Skipper - sell methamphetamine
Shawn Boyd Willis - failure to appear, marijuana traffic/excess of 25 lbs or 300 plants or more, synthn narcotic-possess/with sell mfg or deliver, schedule 1 or II, narcotic equipment-possess and or use
December 4
Aaron Coley Livingston - failure to appear
John Floyd Whitfield - amphetamione-traffic or methamphetaine, 14 grams or over, possession of a weapon
Sheriff's Log for 12/11/19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)