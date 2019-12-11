Legals for 12-11-19
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to develop and/or amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 3 – SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
CHAPTER 8 – AUXILIARY SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 3.40 Safe and Secure Schools
Policy 3.41 Domestic Security
Policy 5.10 Requirements for Original Entry
Policy 5.32 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes
Policy 6.29 Report of Misconduct
Policy 8.10 Safety
Develop Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 19000078CAAXMX
HMC ASSETS, LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS
SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAM X TRUST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND L.
GRAYBILL A/K/A ROLAND L. GRAYBILL, SR.
A/K/A ROLAND GRAYBILL, SR. (DECEASED);
ROLAND GRAYBILL, JR., AS A POTENTIAL HEIR
OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND L. GRAYBILL A/K/A
ROLAND L. GRAYBILL, SR. A/K/A ROLAND
GRAYBILL, SR. (DECEASED); ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING, BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 whose name is fictitious to
account for parties in possession,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLORIDA STATUTES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure entered by the Court in Civil Case Number 19000078CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida wherein HMC ASSETS, LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAM X TRUST is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND L. GRAYBILL A/K/A ROLAND L. GRAYBILL, SR. A/K/A ROLAND GRAYBILL, SR. (DECEASED); ROLAND GRAYBILL, JR., AS A POTENTIAL HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND L. GRAYBILL A/K/A ROLAND L. GRAYBILL, SR. A/K/A ROLAND GRAYBILL, SR. (DECEASED); ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING, BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are the Defendants, Carla Hand, the Calhoun County Clerk of Courts, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at public sale at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, front steps of the Courthouse beginning at 11:00 a.m. CST on January 9, 2020 in accordance with Section 45.031, Florida Statutes the following described property in Calhoun County, Florida, as set forth in the Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 920.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 276.08 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 135.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 317.45 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73; THENCE SOUTH 27 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 455.28 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING AFORESAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A BEARING OF SOUTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 716.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
SUBJECT TO A 20 FOOT EASEMENT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 10 WEST OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 920.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 276.08 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 115.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 01 MINUTE 13 SECONDS EAST FOR 20.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 317.45 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 73; THENCE SOUTH 27 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST FOR 22.15 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A BEARING OF SOUTH 88 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST FOR 327.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15903 SOUTHWEST STATE ROAD 73, CLARKSVILLE, FL 32430
parcel identification number: 11-1S-10-0000-0003-0401
THE SALE WILL BE MADE PURSUANT TO THE FINAL JUDGMENT.
IF THIS PROPERTY IS SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION, THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL MONEY FROM THE SALE AFTER PAYMENT OF PERSONS WHO ARE ENTITLED TO BE PAID FROM THE SALE PROCEEDS PURSUANT TO THE FINAL JUDGMENT.
IF YOU ARE A SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDER CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, IF ANY, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990 - ADA NOTICE
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
carla hand
Calhoun County Clerk of Courts
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAMES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious names of “Ten8 Life”, “Ten8 Tactics”, “Ten8 Business” and “Ten8 Citizen” intends to register the said names with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, Tallahassee, Florida, and/or Clerk of the Circuit Court in Calhoun County, Florida.
DATED this 6th day of December, 2019.
Ten8 Training Solutions, LLC
4402 Lafayette Street
Marianna, Florida 32446
Legal Notice
Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to Meet on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1p (CST)
The Calhoun County LMS Planning Committee will meet at 1p (CST) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Calhoun County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and property from the affect’s of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00 PM CST on December 12, 2019 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO. 2018 - 20-CA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the
United States Department of Agriculture, Rural
Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration,
a/k/a Rural Housing Service,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CRISTOBEL BUSH,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 14, 2019, by the above entitled Court in the above styled cause, the undersigned Clerk of Court or any of her duly authorized deputies, will sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
A parcel of land lying in Section 32, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, being described as follows: Commence at a 5/8” iron rod (LS 5024) marking the NE corner of Block 42 of Oakland Terrace a subdivision as per map or plat thereof recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida and run thence S 0000’00” W along the easterly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 330.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning thence continue S 0000’00” W along said easterly boundary a distance of 110.00 feet to the SE corner of said Block 42; thence N 9000’00” W along the southerly boundary of said Block 42 a distance of 140.00 feet; thence N 0000’00” E 110.00 feet; thence S 9000’00” E 140.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash on January 23, 2020, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, subject to all ad valorem taxes and assessments for the real property described above.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA COORDINATOR, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, Phone: 850-747-5338; Fax: 850-747-5717; Email: ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
DATED on August 14, 2019.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court
20859 Central Avenue E
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
JOHNNY P. GRIFFIN A/K/A CASE NO: 19-52 PR
JOHNNY PRESTON GRIFFIN,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Johnny Griffin, also known as Johnny Preston Griffin, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2019, File Number 19-52 PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 207, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal Representatives’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 11, 2019..
Co-Personal Representatives: Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
JOHN T. GRIFFIN RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
4211 BROADWAY TERRACE ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS 66048 2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
ROBERT ERIC DANIELS ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
20188 SR 71 N FLORIDA BAR NO. 0131441
BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTYGENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISIONCASE NO. 18000026CAAXMXDEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FIRST FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-FF11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF11, Plaintiff, vs. CURTIS L. SIMS A/K/A CURTIS SIMS, et al. Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed November 20, 2019 entered in Civil Case No. 18000026CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Blountstown, Florida, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue East Blountstown, FL. 32424 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of January, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
A lot or parcel of land in Blountstown, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: COMMENCE at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, thence North 89 Degrees 57 Minutes West along the North line of the aforesaid forty, 384.68 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Thence North 89 Degrees 57 Minutes West along the North line of the aforesaid forty, 117.01 feet, thence South 00 Degrees 54 Minutes West 168.83 feet, thence South 67 Degrees 35 Minutes East 169.57 feet to the West side of a 60.0 foot street, thence North 57 Degrees 46 Minutes East along aforesaid street; 60.0 feet, thence North 23 Degrees 45 Minutes West 210.82 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land lying and being in Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 20th day of November, 2019.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
BY: _Lori Flowers_______________________________
Deputy Clerk
