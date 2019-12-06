Julius “Charlie” Boyd, 61 of Blountstown passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home.
Charlie was born in Los Angeles, California, September 15, 1958 to William Clarence Boyd and Phyllis Walterson Hall. He had lived in Blountstown for the past five years and was the owner of CB Handyman Services and Construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Clarence Boyd and a daughter, Rosanna Boyd.
Survivors include his wife, Teressa Boyd of Blountstown; his sons, Bill, Bobby and Joseph Malphurs all of Labelle, Florida; his daughters, Jessica Green of Blountstown, Mary Shoemaker and Rebecca Boyd both of Labelle; his mother, Phyllis Hall of Blountstown; a brother Victor Boyd of Labelle; a sister, Theresa Smelcer of Labelle and five grandchildren.
Services to celebrate and honor Charlie’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449