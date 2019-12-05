Altha’s Homecoming Coronation

Bailee Miller and Joseph Varnum were crowned Altha Homecoming Queen and King during coronations ceremonies Tuesday night at Altha School. Twelfth grade attendants were Alexx Miles, Bobbi Finuff, Morgan Raper, Mallory Dalton, Rhett Bodiford, Jackson Goins, Spencer Hart and Spencer Sneads.
1st Grade:
Raylee Reeves & Cole Graham
6th Grade attendants are
Ireland Fleck and Mason Hill
7th Grade attendants are:
Paige Tice and Mason Porter
8th Grade attendants are:
Madison Bland, Abby Mathews, and Amber Waldron; and Tristan King, Ashton Baez, and John David Hollis
9th Grade attendants are:
Jolene Alday and Paul Whiddon
10th Grade attendants are:
Stephanie Vaughn and Charles Robinson
11th Grade attendants are
Brooke Rackley and Levi Kimbrell