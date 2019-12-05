TIGERS DEFEAT BAKER 21-13 STATE BOUND!

The Blountstown Tigers (11-1) have punched their ticket to compete for the Class A State Championship on December 7 in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CT.
The coaching staff and players have little time to celebrate their 21-13 victory over the Baker Gators Friday night at Bowles Field. They must now focus on their competition for the state title, the two time defending State Champions, Madison County, who defeated Pahokee Friday night, 37-36.
The stadium is located at 601 Paul Rudd Road in Tallahassee just east of the North Florida Fairgrounds. The parking lot will open at 3:30 PM CT and parking will cost $5.00 (cash only). Gates will open at 4:00 PM CT. You can order tickets and parking passes online at https://gofan.co/app/school/FHSAA/Football-Championships.
A community wide pep rally will be held Thursday night at 6:30 at Bowles Field. Everyone is invited!
Pictured: Seniors Zeb Kelley (32) and Joseph Rector (53) back Baker’s star running back up in mid-air.