Peggy Sue (White) Russ, age 72, of Cocoa, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:23 pm at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
Peggy was born on September 02, 1947 in Altha, Florida to Sam White and Elon (Bracewell) White. She graduated from Altha High School in 1965. Peggy and Ricky met in 1963 and were married on June 30, 1966. They have four children and seven grandchildren. They have lived in Cocoa, Florida for the past 41 1/2 years where Peggy served as Vice President of Shield of Faith Ministries as well as assistant pastor and a five-fold teacher (Ephesians 4:11). In addition, she authored the book entitled “WAKE UP”. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Elon (Bracewell) White, two sisters, Vernell Trickey and Marlene Backhoff and three brothers, Travis, Broze and Layman White.
Survivors include: Husband: Richard (Ricky) Russ of Cocoa, Florida; Children: Krystal M. Russ of Amelia, Ohio; Richard S. Russ and wife, Wendy of St. Augustine, Florida; Cameron H. Russ and wife, Heather of Navarre, Florida; Samara B. Roberts and husband, Sean of Denver, Colorado; Sisters: Delzia (White) Free of Altha, Florida; Ruth (White) Attaway of Altha, Florida, Luzetta (White) and husband, Bill Curry of Millington, Tennessee; Brother, Nicky White and wife, Shirley Ann of Altha, Florida; Grandchildren: Keara, Brigit, Molly, Calum, Carly, Ella and Zachary.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 02, 2019 at 11:00 am (CST) at Victory Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Richard (Ricky) Russ officiating. Interment followed at Victory Hill Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.