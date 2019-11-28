by Michael Duvyst
BLOUNTSTOWN- The match-up between the #1 and #2 seeds in Class A Region 2 did not disappoint. Down 21-12 at the half, the #1 Blountstown Tigers mounted a furious comeback and shutout the #2 Taylor County Bulldogs the rest of the way to survive and advance to the Class A semifinal game Friday, November 29th.
Tigers host Baker in Semi Final
Posted by Administrator in Sports
Thursday, November 28. 2019
Blountstown received the opening kickoff and were lucky to down a squib kick that squirted around loose between several players. The Tigers did recover on their own 37 yard line. On the first play, Treven Smith took the hand off and zig-zagged through defenders and found the left sideline for 63 yards and a touchdown. The extra point failed, but the Tigers took the early 6-0 lead just 21 seconds into the game. Taylor County started it’s first drive with back-to-back penalties that pinned them inside their own 15 yard line. A few long pass plays and the Bulldogs were knocking on the door down to the Tiger 15 yard line.
A Bulldog pass attempt to the endzone was picked off by Tiger Alex Valdez and returned out to the Tiger 30 yard line. The Tigers moved the ball out to midfield but lost possession after a fumble. The Tiger defense rose up and forced a three-and-out. The Bulldog punt was partially blocked by Joseph Rector and only travelled 10 yards setting the Tiger offense up with good field position at the Bulldog 48 yard line. Two plays later, the Tigers were on the edge of the red zone but a holding penalty and two negative plays in a row forced the Tigers to punt the ball away. The Logan Pumphrey punt and a Bulldog penalty would pin the Bulldogs down inside their 10 yard line. A 39 yard QB scramble would get Taylor County out of trouble and a few plays later the Bulldogs faced a 4th and 1 at the 50 yard line to start the 2nd quarter.
The Bulldogs rolled the dice and won picking up the 1st down with a 2 yard run. That play proved pivotal as Taylor County kept possession and five plays later scored on a 2 yard run. The extra point was good and the Tigers trailed 7-6 with 8:42 to play before the half.
Blountstown looked to answer the score after receiving another squib kickoff in good field position at their own 49 yard line. A Treven Smith 11 yard run and a Bulldog personal foul quickly moved the ball down to the Taylor County 26 yard line. A couple short runs and a QB sack found the Tigers staring at a 4th and 10 from the 26. Logan Pumphrey connected with Treven Smith on the next play for the Tiger answer. The 2 point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete but the Tigers regained the lead at 12-7 with 6:50 to play in the 2nd quarter.
It was the Bulldogs time to respond starting their next drive on their own 49 yard line after a short kick by the Tigers. In a flash and in five plays the Bulldogs were inside the Tiger 1 yard line with a 1st and goal. The Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot with back-to-back penalties that moved the ball back to the 11 yard line. After an incomplete pass, the Bulldogs would find the endzone on the next play with a screen pass to the left side of the field. The extra point attempt was good and the Bulldogs flipped the scoreboard in their favor at 14-12 with 4:01 to play in the first half.
Blountstown would suffer a critical mistake on its next possession. A fumble at midfield was scooped up by a Bulldog and returned all the way down to the Tiger 12 yard line. Three plays later, Taylor County would cash in the turnover with a 4 yard run and with the extra point take the 21-12 lead with 2:09 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers hoped to stop the bleeding and put some points on the board before the half ended on their next possession. Another squib kick by the Bulldogs was recovered by the Tigers inside Bulldog territory at the 49. The Tigers methodically marched down the field and converted a 4th and 5 reaching the Taylor County 10 yard line with about 40 seconds left and no time outs. Blountstown took three shots at the endzone but could not get past the 7 yard line as the half ran out with the Tigers trailing 21-12.
Blountstown found themselves down at halftime for the first time all season with the prospect of things getting worse with Taylor County receiving the 2nd half kick. The players, coaches nor fans were ready to give up. Things looked bleak as Taylor County received the kickoff and drove right down the field reaching the Tiger 22 yard line. A QB scramble on 4th and 11 was snuffed out by Mikis Engram and Zeb Kelley and the Blountstown offense was back in business on their 21 yard line. The possession did not start out well with a negative running play and then a holding penalty moved the ball inside the 10 to the 9 yard line giving the Tigers a 2nd and 22 to overcome. On the next play, Treven Smith wiggled around the right edge and found a seam and ripped off a 91 yard TD run outpacing all defenders. The Tiger attempt at the 2 point conversion failed again but the Tigers cut their deficit to 21-18 with 7:56 to play in the 3rd quarter.
Taylor County looked to buffer their lead on their next possession and it looked like they would do just that. After receiving the kickoff the Bulldogs would rip off two huge pass plays and reach the red zone to the Tiger 13 yard line. A 3rd and 1 run from the 4 yard line was stopped by Brent McCrone and Cody Peavy for a loss of 2 yards. The Bulldogs would go for it on 4th and 3 from the 6 yard line and pick up the yardage needed giving Taylor County 1st and goal from the 2 yard line. Two straight QB sneak attempts would pick up a yard with big hits coming from the defensive line and linebackers of the Tigers. Facing a 3rd and goal from the 1 the Bulldogs were flagged with a false start backing them up to the 6 yard line.
This is when things got a little crazy. A 3rd and goal pass attempt into the endzone was picked off by Treven Smith. Smith returned the interception 105 yards for a Tiger TD but the Tigers were flagged for pass interference wiping the score off the board. In addition to the Tiger penalty, the Bulldogs were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. The Bulldogs did get the ball back but still faced a 3rd and goal from the 18 yard line. A pass completion went for 8 yards setting up a 4th and goal from the 10 yard line. Ahead by 3 points, the Bulldogs elected to go for it on 4th down. A QB scramble went for no gain with Joseph Rector and Zeb Kelley making the stop giving the ball back to the Tigers on downs with 2:40 left to play in the 3rd quarter.
The Tigers marched down the field getting big runs by Smith and Cane Miller. Add in another personal foul by the Bulldogs and the Tigers reached a 1st and goal from the 5 yard line to start the 4th quarter. The Bulldogs stuffed two running plays for a loss and an incomplete pass left the Tigers at the 11 yard line facing 4th down. The Blountstown coaching staff made the decision to trot on the FG team and attempt to tie the game at 21. Cody Peavy entered the game to snap, an injured Alex Valdez came in for the hold and Pola McCloud sailed the 28 yard attempt about 6 inches over the dead center of the crossbar for the score. The Tigers knotted the score at 21 with 10:46 left to play.
The Bulldogs did not intend to go away quietly with nearly the entire 4th quarter to play. Taylor County received the kickoff and picked up a first down and approached midfield. Back-to-back incompletions (the last one hitting the referee after what appeared to be a sure completion for the first down) left the Bulldogs to make a tough decision facing a 4th and 8 from their own 46 yard line with no time outs left. That indecision cost them as they suffered a delay of game penalty moving the ball back to their own 41 yard line. After the penalty, the Bulldogs lined up to punt. The ensuing punt snap sailed over the head of the punter/QB and rolled all the way down to the Bulldog 15 yard line. The fumble was picked up by the Bulldog punter/QB and he continued to run backwards with Brent McCrone in hot pursuit. The punter/QB stumbled and fell at the 1 yard line after trying to avoid the tackle by McCrone and Kelley.
After the play, the punter/QB spiked the ball in frustration earning him his second personal foul penalty of the night and an automatic ejection. The penalty moved the ball from the Bulldog 1 to the half yard line when an offsides penalty by the Bulldogs would inch the ball even closer to goal line for the Tigers. On the next play, Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey would sneak the ball over the line for the Tiger score. The extra point hit the left upright and bounced out but the Tigers took the lead at 27-21 with 8:29 left to play. After the kickoff, Taylor County looked unphased without their speedy QB after his ejection. The Bulldogs reached midfield after a long pass completion and a short run. On the next play, a Kaiden Hatchett interception would end the Bulldog drive. Hatchett was in playing for the injured Alex Valdez who had been out since the end of the 1st quarter. The interception gave the Tigers the ball on their own 30 yard line with 7:19 to play.
A long, time consuming drive would have sealed the game but the Bulldogs had something else in mind. A rare three-and-out by the Tiger offense would give the ball back to Taylor County. A Logan Pumphrey 45 yard punt would flip the field giving the Bulldogs the ball on their own 31 yard line with exactly 5:00 to go and trailing by 6 points. A few short runs and a 16 yard pass completion pushed the ball into Tiger territory at the 43 yard line. A 3rd and 2 was converted on a QB keeper but a block in the back by the Bulldogs would take the 1st down away and march off 13 yards in the wrong direction. Now the Bulldogs faced a 3rd and 15 from their 43 yard line with the clock moving under 3:00 to play. A 3rd down pass was completed for 9 yards but the 4th and 6 pass sailed wide of its mark and fell incomplete. The Tiger offense took the ball over on downs on their own 47 yard line with 2:02 left to play and ran out the clock to secure the comeback victory.
Blountstown managed 338 total yards of offense on 43 plays for a 7.9 yard/play average. Taylor County ran 23 more plays and out dueled the Tigers with 385 total yards. The Bulldogs also possessed the ball for 10 more minutes. The problem for the Bulldogs was the 18 penalties suffered for 151 yards. Blountstown’s Treven Smith carried the load for the Tigers with 260 total yards with 234 yards on the ground with 15 carries and 1 catch for 26 yards. Sway Rives and Cane Miller chipped in 38 and 28 yards on the ground filling in for the injured Alex Valdez who had 23 yards rushing before leaving the game. Logan Pumphery completed 1 of 4 passes with the one being the 26 yard TD to Smith.
The Tiger defense bent but did not break coming up with several key stops through out the night. Zeb Kelley, Mikis Engram and Joseph Rector led the charge with 13 tackles each with Engram and Rector registering a sack apiece. Brent McCrone recorded 10 stops. Cane Miller finished with 8 tackles and Cody Peavy and Treven Smith chipped in 6 tackles each.
The Tigers (12-0) remain unbeaten and will enter the Final Four to face off against the Class A Region 1 Champions the Baker Gators (11-1). Baker beat the Vernon Yellowjackets to advance last Friday by the score of 21-20. Baker has reached its fifth straight state semifinal game. The Tigers have been there 3 out of the last 4 seasons. Blountstown and Baker met back on November 2 for the SSAC North Division Championship. The Tigers handed the Gators their only loss of the year thus far coming away with that title and the 33-7 victory. Many Tiger fans will remember back in 2016 when Baker beat Blountstown twice during the season. This year, it is up to the Tigers to return the favor. The winner will advance to the FHSAA Class A State Championship game and play the winner of the Madison/Pahokee matchup. Lose this game and your season is over. It is a special time to be practicing over the Thanksgiving holidays. Not many football teams get that opportunity. Come out and support your Blountstown Tigers in Bowles Field on Friday, November 29th at 7:30 CT.
A Bulldog pass attempt to the endzone was picked off by Tiger Alex Valdez and returned out to the Tiger 30 yard line. The Tigers moved the ball out to midfield but lost possession after a fumble. The Tiger defense rose up and forced a three-and-out. The Bulldog punt was partially blocked by Joseph Rector and only travelled 10 yards setting the Tiger offense up with good field position at the Bulldog 48 yard line. Two plays later, the Tigers were on the edge of the red zone but a holding penalty and two negative plays in a row forced the Tigers to punt the ball away. The Logan Pumphrey punt and a Bulldog penalty would pin the Bulldogs down inside their 10 yard line. A 39 yard QB scramble would get Taylor County out of trouble and a few plays later the Bulldogs faced a 4th and 1 at the 50 yard line to start the 2nd quarter.
The Bulldogs rolled the dice and won picking up the 1st down with a 2 yard run. That play proved pivotal as Taylor County kept possession and five plays later scored on a 2 yard run. The extra point was good and the Tigers trailed 7-6 with 8:42 to play before the half.
Blountstown looked to answer the score after receiving another squib kickoff in good field position at their own 49 yard line. A Treven Smith 11 yard run and a Bulldog personal foul quickly moved the ball down to the Taylor County 26 yard line. A couple short runs and a QB sack found the Tigers staring at a 4th and 10 from the 26. Logan Pumphrey connected with Treven Smith on the next play for the Tiger answer. The 2 point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete but the Tigers regained the lead at 12-7 with 6:50 to play in the 2nd quarter.
It was the Bulldogs time to respond starting their next drive on their own 49 yard line after a short kick by the Tigers. In a flash and in five plays the Bulldogs were inside the Tiger 1 yard line with a 1st and goal. The Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot with back-to-back penalties that moved the ball back to the 11 yard line. After an incomplete pass, the Bulldogs would find the endzone on the next play with a screen pass to the left side of the field. The extra point attempt was good and the Bulldogs flipped the scoreboard in their favor at 14-12 with 4:01 to play in the first half.
Blountstown would suffer a critical mistake on its next possession. A fumble at midfield was scooped up by a Bulldog and returned all the way down to the Tiger 12 yard line. Three plays later, Taylor County would cash in the turnover with a 4 yard run and with the extra point take the 21-12 lead with 2:09 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers hoped to stop the bleeding and put some points on the board before the half ended on their next possession. Another squib kick by the Bulldogs was recovered by the Tigers inside Bulldog territory at the 49. The Tigers methodically marched down the field and converted a 4th and 5 reaching the Taylor County 10 yard line with about 40 seconds left and no time outs. Blountstown took three shots at the endzone but could not get past the 7 yard line as the half ran out with the Tigers trailing 21-12.
Blountstown found themselves down at halftime for the first time all season with the prospect of things getting worse with Taylor County receiving the 2nd half kick. The players, coaches nor fans were ready to give up. Things looked bleak as Taylor County received the kickoff and drove right down the field reaching the Tiger 22 yard line. A QB scramble on 4th and 11 was snuffed out by Mikis Engram and Zeb Kelley and the Blountstown offense was back in business on their 21 yard line. The possession did not start out well with a negative running play and then a holding penalty moved the ball inside the 10 to the 9 yard line giving the Tigers a 2nd and 22 to overcome. On the next play, Treven Smith wiggled around the right edge and found a seam and ripped off a 91 yard TD run outpacing all defenders. The Tiger attempt at the 2 point conversion failed again but the Tigers cut their deficit to 21-18 with 7:56 to play in the 3rd quarter.
Taylor County looked to buffer their lead on their next possession and it looked like they would do just that. After receiving the kickoff the Bulldogs would rip off two huge pass plays and reach the red zone to the Tiger 13 yard line. A 3rd and 1 run from the 4 yard line was stopped by Brent McCrone and Cody Peavy for a loss of 2 yards. The Bulldogs would go for it on 4th and 3 from the 6 yard line and pick up the yardage needed giving Taylor County 1st and goal from the 2 yard line. Two straight QB sneak attempts would pick up a yard with big hits coming from the defensive line and linebackers of the Tigers. Facing a 3rd and goal from the 1 the Bulldogs were flagged with a false start backing them up to the 6 yard line.
This is when things got a little crazy. A 3rd and goal pass attempt into the endzone was picked off by Treven Smith. Smith returned the interception 105 yards for a Tiger TD but the Tigers were flagged for pass interference wiping the score off the board. In addition to the Tiger penalty, the Bulldogs were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. The Bulldogs did get the ball back but still faced a 3rd and goal from the 18 yard line. A pass completion went for 8 yards setting up a 4th and goal from the 10 yard line. Ahead by 3 points, the Bulldogs elected to go for it on 4th down. A QB scramble went for no gain with Joseph Rector and Zeb Kelley making the stop giving the ball back to the Tigers on downs with 2:40 left to play in the 3rd quarter.
The Tigers marched down the field getting big runs by Smith and Cane Miller. Add in another personal foul by the Bulldogs and the Tigers reached a 1st and goal from the 5 yard line to start the 4th quarter. The Bulldogs stuffed two running plays for a loss and an incomplete pass left the Tigers at the 11 yard line facing 4th down. The Blountstown coaching staff made the decision to trot on the FG team and attempt to tie the game at 21. Cody Peavy entered the game to snap, an injured Alex Valdez came in for the hold and Pola McCloud sailed the 28 yard attempt about 6 inches over the dead center of the crossbar for the score. The Tigers knotted the score at 21 with 10:46 left to play.
The Bulldogs did not intend to go away quietly with nearly the entire 4th quarter to play. Taylor County received the kickoff and picked up a first down and approached midfield. Back-to-back incompletions (the last one hitting the referee after what appeared to be a sure completion for the first down) left the Bulldogs to make a tough decision facing a 4th and 8 from their own 46 yard line with no time outs left. That indecision cost them as they suffered a delay of game penalty moving the ball back to their own 41 yard line. After the penalty, the Bulldogs lined up to punt. The ensuing punt snap sailed over the head of the punter/QB and rolled all the way down to the Bulldog 15 yard line. The fumble was picked up by the Bulldog punter/QB and he continued to run backwards with Brent McCrone in hot pursuit. The punter/QB stumbled and fell at the 1 yard line after trying to avoid the tackle by McCrone and Kelley.
After the play, the punter/QB spiked the ball in frustration earning him his second personal foul penalty of the night and an automatic ejection. The penalty moved the ball from the Bulldog 1 to the half yard line when an offsides penalty by the Bulldogs would inch the ball even closer to goal line for the Tigers. On the next play, Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey would sneak the ball over the line for the Tiger score. The extra point hit the left upright and bounced out but the Tigers took the lead at 27-21 with 8:29 left to play. After the kickoff, Taylor County looked unphased without their speedy QB after his ejection. The Bulldogs reached midfield after a long pass completion and a short run. On the next play, a Kaiden Hatchett interception would end the Bulldog drive. Hatchett was in playing for the injured Alex Valdez who had been out since the end of the 1st quarter. The interception gave the Tigers the ball on their own 30 yard line with 7:19 to play.
A long, time consuming drive would have sealed the game but the Bulldogs had something else in mind. A rare three-and-out by the Tiger offense would give the ball back to Taylor County. A Logan Pumphrey 45 yard punt would flip the field giving the Bulldogs the ball on their own 31 yard line with exactly 5:00 to go and trailing by 6 points. A few short runs and a 16 yard pass completion pushed the ball into Tiger territory at the 43 yard line. A 3rd and 2 was converted on a QB keeper but a block in the back by the Bulldogs would take the 1st down away and march off 13 yards in the wrong direction. Now the Bulldogs faced a 3rd and 15 from their 43 yard line with the clock moving under 3:00 to play. A 3rd down pass was completed for 9 yards but the 4th and 6 pass sailed wide of its mark and fell incomplete. The Tiger offense took the ball over on downs on their own 47 yard line with 2:02 left to play and ran out the clock to secure the comeback victory.
Blountstown managed 338 total yards of offense on 43 plays for a 7.9 yard/play average. Taylor County ran 23 more plays and out dueled the Tigers with 385 total yards. The Bulldogs also possessed the ball for 10 more minutes. The problem for the Bulldogs was the 18 penalties suffered for 151 yards. Blountstown’s Treven Smith carried the load for the Tigers with 260 total yards with 234 yards on the ground with 15 carries and 1 catch for 26 yards. Sway Rives and Cane Miller chipped in 38 and 28 yards on the ground filling in for the injured Alex Valdez who had 23 yards rushing before leaving the game. Logan Pumphery completed 1 of 4 passes with the one being the 26 yard TD to Smith.
The Tiger defense bent but did not break coming up with several key stops through out the night. Zeb Kelley, Mikis Engram and Joseph Rector led the charge with 13 tackles each with Engram and Rector registering a sack apiece. Brent McCrone recorded 10 stops. Cane Miller finished with 8 tackles and Cody Peavy and Treven Smith chipped in 6 tackles each.
The Tigers (12-0) remain unbeaten and will enter the Final Four to face off against the Class A Region 1 Champions the Baker Gators (11-1). Baker beat the Vernon Yellowjackets to advance last Friday by the score of 21-20. Baker has reached its fifth straight state semifinal game. The Tigers have been there 3 out of the last 4 seasons. Blountstown and Baker met back on November 2 for the SSAC North Division Championship. The Tigers handed the Gators their only loss of the year thus far coming away with that title and the 33-7 victory. Many Tiger fans will remember back in 2016 when Baker beat Blountstown twice during the season. This year, it is up to the Tigers to return the favor. The winner will advance to the FHSAA Class A State Championship game and play the winner of the Madison/Pahokee matchup. Lose this game and your season is over. It is a special time to be practicing over the Thanksgiving holidays. Not many football teams get that opportunity. Come out and support your Blountstown Tigers in Bowles Field on Friday, November 29th at 7:30 CT.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)