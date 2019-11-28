FDLE arrested local men for child pornography possession

CALHOUN CO., Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Roger Hough, 59, of 16888 NW 22nd Street, Blountstown, and James Robert Johnson, 69, of 20381 NW Gaston Spivey Road, Altha, for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
On August 20, FDLE received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a suspected child pornography upload. FDLE and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Hough’s residence on November 20. Hough was arrested for seven counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Calhoun County Jail.
On the same day, FDLE agents and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Following upon a tip received in March, the investigation revealed multiple child pornography images, several depicting children as young as three years old. Johnson was arrested for 20 counts of possession of child pornography and also booked into the Calhoun County Jail.
Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute these cases.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/
