On October 18, 2019, a Circuit Court jury convicted James Michael Hathaway of Second Degree Murder (Victim over 65 Years of Age), Burglary with Assault or Battery, Kidnapping and Robbery.
On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Circuit Judge Shonna Young sentenced Hathaway to three consecutive life sentences for the 2nd degree murder, burglary and kidnapping charges plus 15 years for the robbery charge, plus five years for a violation of probation charge. The Robbery and VOP sentences will run concurrent with the others.
The original release from the Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess gave the following information: Sometime between December 30th and December 31st, 2018 the victim, 79-year-old Charles D. Smith, a Calhoun County resident, was assaulted in his home, bound with zip-ties, electrical cords, and metal binding, beaten severely, his property stolen, and he was left for dead.
The report went on to state that the victim was discovered on December 31, 2019 by a family member and was later life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the brutal attack later that day.
Assistant State Attorney William Wright called 19 witnesses to prove to the jury the chain of events that occurred and the evidence of those crimes, proving to the jury that James Michael Hathaway committed or assisted in committing those crimes.
The case was investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Brigham Samuel Shuler, who was arrested in June of 2019, was also charged with Second Degree Murder of a Victim over 65, Burglary , and Kidnapping. Shuler’s trial has been set for March 16, 2020.