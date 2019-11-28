A reminder to Light up Downtown Blountstown; Christmas Parade Dec. 7

Main Street Blountstown would like to thank the city of Blountstown and the various businesses who have already turned on their Christmas displays. Magnolia Square has more lights than ever before and more buildings are hanging their lights every day.
Our goal is for every building in the downtown area to have some type of lights for this holiday season. We want everyone who drives through Blountstown, locals and visitors, alike, to know that we are a town the truly BELIEVES. In the next few days, the old True Value hardware building plans to have lights in place and the old courthouse windows will be decorated with wreaths. Please help us spread the Christmas spirit! Encourage the businesses you frequent to participate.
The annual Chamber of Commerce parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, and we want the parade route to be shining bring. It doesn’t have to be elaborate or fancy, just a string or two of lights will be most appreciated.
Also, don’t forget the Christmas decorating contest. Applications were due on the 25th and displays must be turned on by 6 p.m. on December 3 for judging. Winners will be announced on the 7th.
Main Street’s “Candles in the Windows” project has also begun. Remember to place three battery operated candles in your window—one in memory of a loved one, one in memory of a veteran, and one as a prayer for unity in our nation. Battery operated candles will be available for sale at the Main Street booth at the “Christmas on the Square” festival on December 7.