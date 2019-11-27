Sheriff's Log for 11/27/19

Wednesday, November 27. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 17
Charles Bryce O’Neal - DUI alcohol or drugs 1st offense
Horacia Elejandro - battery on officer firefighter EMT ect.
November 18
Charles Austin Capps - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, damage property-criminal mischief over $200 under $1000, larc/petit 1st offense
November 19
Thomas Anthony Bush - violation of probation
Christina Lynne Carpenter - failure to appear for felony offense
Bralyn Lee Clenny - nonmoving traffic violation/expired motor vehicle register over 6 mos subsq offense
Kristian Hope McClendon - neglect without great harm
William Lee Owens - assault/intent threat to do violence
November 20
James Robert Johnson - (26) counts of obscene material - possess/possess photograph of sexual performance by child
Christopher Williams - possession of methamphetamine, drugs-deliver/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, fraud-impersonating/false ID given to law enforcement officer, out of county warrant
November 21
Walter Lee Faulk - possession of methamphetamine, (13) counts of narcotic equipment - possess/naracotic equpment-possess and or use
Matthew Gerald Fisher - battery/touch or strike, regist officer/obstruct without violence
Roger Allen Hough - (7) counts of obscene material-possess/possess photograph of sexual performance by child
Tim Earl McCormick - aggravated battery/cause bodily harm or disability
Terry Ray Smith - VOP
Tommy Joe Thurman - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspened habitual offender, attached registration license plate not assigned, possession of weapon by a convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon, evidence destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 19
Heather Leigh Summers - fraud/fraudulent insurance claim ($20,000 less than $100.000
Jeffery Kyle Holcomb - grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed
Christina Lynne Carpenter - failure to appear
November 20
Antonio Jarrell Peterson - driving with suspended driver license, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana
Christopher Lee Hug - driving while license suspended with knowledge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
November 22
Richard Dean Rudd - failure to appear
Estella Luebe - DUI alcohol or drugs
Emily King - failure to appear
Pamela Joel Bangs - obstruct without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer
Dakota Vernon Smith - driving while license suspended with knowledge

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


