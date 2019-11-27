Legals for 11-27-19
Wednesday, November 27. 2019
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Altha Public School
Miscellaneous Projects
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes the replacement of exhaust fans at the Altha Gymnasium and the replacement of exterior lighting fixtures on Altha’s campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on November 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00 PM CST on December 5, 2019 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to develop and/or amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 3 – SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
CHAPTER 8 – AUXILIARY SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 3.40 Safe and Secure Schools
Policy 3.41 Domestic Security
Policy 5.10 Requirements for Original Entry
Policy 5.32 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes
Policy 6.29 Report of Misconduct
Policy 8.10 Safety
Develop Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Notice of Fund Availability for “SHIP” Housing Assistance Program
Calhoun County has received $350,000 from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for the rehabilitation of homes, emergency repair and down payment assistance.
All interested parties may apply at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida 3424. For more information, contact Calhoun County Housing Services at 674-4551
Legal Notice
ANGLE STREET GENERATOR
PROJECT #013.000
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested in supplying materials for the following project.
Angle Street Generator
This project will consist of supply and start-up of a new 30k diesel powered generator to replace one that was damaged in Hurricane Michael at the Angle Street Lift Station located in 17103 Angle Street, Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Specifications and plans can be obtained by e-mailing Trevor Burch,, P.E., at tburch@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $50.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this a sealed bid, the bid number and what the bid is for.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. CST on December 18, 2019 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read publicly on December 18, 20198 at 2:00 P.M. CST. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid - Angle Street Generator”. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Question regarding the bid must be received in writing to the Engineer, Trevor Burch, P.E. via Emil at burch@dewberry.com prior to 5:00 p.m. CST on December 11, 2019.
All bids shall remain firm for a period sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.18000026CAAXMX
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FIRST FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2066-FF11, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF11,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
CURTIS L. SIMS A/K/A CURTIS SIMS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 20, 2019 and entered in Case No. 18000026CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, Blountstown, Florida, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of January, 2020 at 11:00 AM (CT) on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A lot or parcel of land in Blountstown, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: COMMENCE at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, thence North 89 Degrees 57 Minutes West along the North line of the aforesaid forty, 384.68 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Thence North 89 Degrees 57 Minutes West along the North line of the aforesaid forty, 117.01 feet, thence South 00 Degrees 54 Minutes West 168.83 feet, thence South 67 Degrees 35 Minutes East 169.57 feet the West side of a 60.0 foot street, thence North 57 Degrees 46 Minutes East along aforesaid street; 60.0 feet, thence North 23 Degrees 45 Minutes West 210.82 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land lying and being in Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
Dated his 20th day of November, 2019.
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
