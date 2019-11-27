Verna Mae Kever, age 87, of Telogia, Florida passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.
Verna Mae was born on January 1, 1932 in Quincy, FL to Samuel Irvin Durden and Alice (Gilbert) Durden and had lived in Liberty County most of her life. She worked for the Liberty County ICF for several years as a caregiver and also worked for the Liberty County Senior Citizens. Verna Mae loved reading her Bible, fishing, cooking, quilting, praying for people and she truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olan J. Kever, two brothers, Herman and Ralph Durden. She was a member of Telogia Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include, One daughter, Violet Sherrod and husband, James of Coolage, GA; Three grandchildren, Danny Earnest of Hosford, FL, Ronald Earnest and wife, Amy of Hosford, FL, Nina Moore and husband, Craig of Hosford, FL; Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm (EST) from the graveside at Drivers Cemetery in Telogia, FL with Reverend Doug Hemanes officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.