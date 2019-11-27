Reba Odessa Jones Shields, 102 of Blountstown passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.
Reba was born August 6, 1917 in Winder, Georgia to the late Andrew F. Jones and Callie N. (Gurley) Jones. She was baptized at the Galilee Christian Church as a young bride. She was the owner and operator of a beauty salon in Dade County Florida and in 1968 she and her husband moved to Blountstown, Florida where she established Reba’s Beauty Salon on Main Street until her retirement. She became a member of the Bristol Christian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time, she loved to sew and read.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Shields in 2001 and her brother, Ralph P. Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen Gavin and Rita Maupin; her grandchildren, George Gavin, James Maupin, Jr. and his wife Nanci, and great grandchildren Elizabeth Kate Maupin and John Shields Maupin; her extended family, Patricia Orange and her husband Thomas; Nancy Armistead and her husband Tommy; Mercer Crook and his wife Chris; Kevin Jones, Allen Jones, Cheryl Jones, and Carol Jones; and James Maupin, Sr, and Gurley family all of which she loved very dearly.
Services to honor and to celebrate Reba’s life were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, Georgia. Interment followed in Galilee Cemetery near Jefferson.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is handling local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449