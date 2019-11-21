Tigers advance to Region Final

The Sharks took the opening kickoff and drove into Tiger territory but Brent Bozeman ended the threat with an one-handed interception that was returned to the Port St. Joe 46 yard line. Five run plays later and Alex Valdez capped off the drive with a 27-yard run. A Valdez 2pt. conversion run fell short, but the Tigers took the early 6-0 lead with 7:24 left in the 1st quarter. The Sharks would move the ball again on their next drive getting inside the Tiger 30 but lose the ball on downs after 4th and 2 run attempt was stuffed by Joseph Rector and Mikis Engram. Blountstown took the ball over on their own 29-yard line. Three running plays, including a 52 yarder by Treven Smith moved the ball to the Shark 10 yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, QB Logan Pumphrey found Sway Rives in the end zone for the TD to put the Tigers up by 2 scores. Alex Valdez ran in the 2 pt. conversion for the 14-0 lead with 1:15 to go in the 1st quarter.
Port St. Joe would go three-and-out on their next possession and be forced to punt. The punt would pin the Tigers down on their own 8 yard line. Blountstown would execute 9 running plays and get help by a Shark personal foul penalty and take the ball into the red zone to the Shark 17 yard line. On play 10 of the drive, Logan Pumphrey would find Garrett Martin in the flats on a short pass and Martin would take it 17 yards down the right sideline into the paint.
Pola McCloud added the extra point for the Tiger 21-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first half. The Sharks next possession would cross midfield but stall at the Tiger 46 and force a punt. Once again, the Shark punt would place the Tigers in a tough spot on their own 7 yard line with 1:34 left before halftime. Multiple double digit runs by Smith and Pumphrey mixed in with a Pumphrey to G. Martin pass moved the ball to the Shark 31 yard line with 6 seconds to go in the half.
The Tigers would have one more shot at the endzone and would find it with a Pumphrey to Smith pass. Smith would battle two defenders at the 3 yard line for the pass and back his way across the line as the halftime buzzer sounded. The extra point attempt failed but the Tigers took the 27-0 lead into the locker room.
Blountstown’s Treven Smith received the 2nd half kickoff and took it 75 yards up the middle of the field for his second score of the night adding to his season record of 28 total TD’s. Pola McCloud’s extra point would give the Tigers the 34-0 lead. That would be the last score of the night as both teams substituted freely to end the game.
The Blountstown offense produced 355 total yards on 51 plays with most of that in the 1st half. Treven Smith led all rushers with 90 yards on just 6 touches including the 31 yard TD catch as the first half ended. Alex Valdez added 59 yards on 6 carries. Garrett Martin chipped in 44 yards on 7 carries with 2 receptions for 28 yards. QB Logan Pumphrey ended the night going 4-7 passing for 69 yards including 3 TD’s. Pumphrey added 33 yards on the ground on 6 attempts.
The Tiger defense finished off it’s fourth shutout of the year while forcing 2 turnovers. Zeb Kelley, Mikis Engram, Brent McCrone, Pola McCloud, Cody Peavy and Carson Hatchett all had 6 tackles each for the Tigers.
The Tigers (11-0) remain unbeaten and will host the Taylor County Bulldogs (7-3) for the Class A Region 2 Championship. This will be Blountstown’s 7th Regional Final appearance in the last 8 seasons. Taylor County has played in Class 3A for decades but were moved to Class A this year. Taylor County’s school enrollment is just shy of 700 students compared to Blountstown’s 425. The Bulldogs have played two common opponents beating Bay 35-0 and Vernon 32-28. The winner will advance to play in the Class A Final Four against the winner of the Baker/Vernon game. The loser’s season will be over. Game time this Friday night at Bowles Field will be 7:00 PM CT.