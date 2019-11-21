Senior attendants are: Front Row(L-R)- Bailee Miller, Bobbi Finuff, Morgan Raper, Alexx Miles, and Mallory Dalton; Back Row(L-R)- Jackson Goins, Spencer Hart, Spencer Sneads, Joseph Varnum, and Rhett Bodiford

Altha School’s Homecoming Court

Posted by
Administrator
in from Altha Public School...
Thursday, November 21. 2019
Comments (0)
Homecoming is coming up for the students of Altha School. Homecoming attendants were announced last week, and on Thursday students voted for Prince and Princess; and Queen and King.

Homecoming will be held during the week of Dec. 2nd- Dec. 6th.

Dress up days are:
Monday Movie Mania- Dress up as your favorite movie character.
Tropical Tuesday- Dress in tropical attire.
Way Back Wednesday- Dress as your favorite decade's attire.
Turn it up Thursday- Dress as your favorite singer or favorite band's shirt.
Flaunt it Friday- Dress in your grade's colors or wear your homecoming shirt.


Class attendants are: Front Row(L-R)- Ireland Fleck (6th), Paige Tice (7th), Raylee Reeves (1st), Cole Graham (1st), Jolene Alday (9th), Stephanie Vaughn (10th), and Brooke Rackley (11th); Back Row(L-R)- Mason Hill (6th), Mason Porter (7th), Paul Whiddon (9th), Charles Robinson (10th), and Levi Kimbrell (11th)







Eighth Grade attendants are: Front Row (L-R)- Amber Waldron, Abby Mathews, and Madison Bland; Back Row(L-R)- Ashton Baez, John David Hollis, and Tristan King.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 