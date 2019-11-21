Altha School’s Homecoming Court

Homecoming is coming up for the students of Altha School. Homecoming attendants were announced last week, and on Thursday students voted for Prince and Princess; and Queen and King.
Homecoming will be held during the week of Dec. 2nd- Dec. 6th.
Dress up days are:
Monday Movie Mania- Dress up as your favorite movie character.
Tropical Tuesday- Dress in tropical attire.
Way Back Wednesday- Dress as your favorite decade's attire.
Turn it up Thursday- Dress as your favorite singer or favorite band's shirt.
Flaunt it Friday- Dress in your grade's colors or wear your homecoming shirt.
Class attendants are: Front Row(L-R)- Ireland Fleck (6th), Paige Tice (7th), Raylee Reeves (1st), Cole Graham (1st), Jolene Alday (9th), Stephanie Vaughn (10th), and Brooke Rackley (11th); Back Row(L-R)- Mason Hill (6th), Mason Porter (7th), Paul Whiddon (9th), Charles Robinson (10th), and Levi Kimbrell (11th)
Eighth Grade attendants are: Front Row (L-R)- Amber Waldron, Abby Mathews, and Madison Bland; Back Row(L-R)- Ashton Baez, John David Hollis, and Tristan King.