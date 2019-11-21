Insurance companies met with hurricane victims Friday at RCC

Over twenty of the top insurance companies were on hand Friday afternoon to assist residents with the insurance claims process. The Hurricane Michael Insurance Village was hosted by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Senator Bill Montford.
Patronis has helped provide several of these Villages in the Panhandle since last year’s hurricane devastated the area, including Calhoun County. “I am dedicated to ensuring the Panhandle recovers and rebuilds from the devastation of Hurricane Michael. Policyholders don’t deserve the run around, and I will continue to hold insurance villages so you can get critical help in recovery,” he stated.
Senator Montford thanked CFO Patronis for his continued commitment to the recovery and rebuilding efforts in the Florida Panhandle following the hurricane.