Saving Downtown Blountstown gives name to downtown project

Saving Downtown Blountstown, after careful consideration and study, is pleased to announce that the brick building that was formerly the True Value Hardware store has been given a name, The Commerce Building.
Through the years, this building has been home to many retail and professional businesses—hardware and grocery stores, dentist offices and law firms, clothing stores and art studios, county and state administrative offices. The committee selected a name that represents the history of the property, the people who operated the businesses, and the patrons who frequented them over the past century.
We are proud of the progress that has been made on this project, but need continued support from the community. Thanks to many people, we have the windows boarded up and a new, temporary roof on the building. The next step is to complete the dry out process and begin the search for grants to complete the restoration. If you have ideas or suggestions for help in this project, please contact savingdowntownblountstown@gmail.com
.