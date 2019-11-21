Deputies Respond To Domestic Disturbance

On November 13, Deputy Sims along with Deputy Mayo of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Blountstown in regards to a domestic disturbance call where a male was beating up his mother. When the deputies arrived at the residence, Deputy Sims could hear a male voice yelling at others in the residence. Deputy Sims announced his presence and everyone in the residence exited and were separated.
The victim had torn skin on her hand that was bleeding. After bandaging the victims hand, Deputy Sims took recorded statements from she and the witness.
The victim told Deputy Sims that her son, Aaron Elrod, became very angry for no reason when she asked him if her cigarettes were in his room. He became increasingly upset and started telling her to get out of the house. The victim then sat down and Aaron grabbed her and threw her out of the chair onto the floor and began hitting her and pulling her by her hair.
The witness told Deputy Sims that she came over to bring the victim cigarettes and when she approached the residence she heard Aaron yelling at the victim and heard her calling for help. She opened the door to find Aaron standing over the victim and holding her by her hair while she was lying on the floor. The witness was able to get him off of her and called 911. At some point the victim put her hand up to get Aaron away from her and he bit her finger. The witness also said that Aaron spit on the victim.
It was found that the skin tear on the victim’s hand was where Aaron had grabbed her and twisted her arm and hand.
Deputy Sims then spoke with Aaron who stated that the altercation started when he and the victim had gotten into an argument over his father. Aaron did not explain much but said that the victim had put her finger up his nose. Upon Deputy Sims’ arrival, Aaron made the spontaneous utterance that he bit her because she put her hand in his face.
Based on the deputies observations and hearing both sides, Deputy Sims found Aaron Elrod to be the primary aggressor.
Aaron was transported to the County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery and Abuse of the Elderly.