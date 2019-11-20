Sheriff's Log for 11/20/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 13
Tyler Bowles - disturbing peace, resist officer/obstruct without violence, out of county warrant
Aaron Collie Elrod - crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm, domestic battery
J.D. Owens - criminal registration
Shade Aaron Stone - violation of probation
November 14
Devonte Lakell Taylor - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
November 15
Janie Lou Yon - fraud-inperson/criminal use of personal identification information
November 16
Jesse Allen Alday - disturbing peac, trespassing/structure or conveyance
Calvin Lee Mathis - opium or deriv-traffic/4 grams to under 30 kilograms
Novemner 17
Charles Bryce O’Neal - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs 1st
Christopher Ryan Barton - driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, naracotic equipment-possess and or use, grand theft 10k or more less than 20k dollars
Horacioa Alejandro Marquez - battery on officer firefighter EMT etc
