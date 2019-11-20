Sheriff's Log for 11/20/19

Wednesday, November 20. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 13
Tyler Bowles - disturbing peace, resist officer/obstruct without violence, out of county warrant
Aaron Collie Elrod - crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm, domestic battery
J.D. Owens - criminal registration
Shade Aaron Stone - violation of probation
November 14
Devonte Lakell Taylor - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
November 15
Janie Lou Yon - fraud-inperson/criminal use of personal identification information
November 16
Jesse Allen Alday - disturbing peac, trespassing/structure or conveyance
Calvin Lee Mathis - opium or deriv-traffic/4 grams to under 30 kilograms
Novemner 17
Charles Bryce O’Neal - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs 1st
Christopher Ryan Barton - driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, naracotic equipment-possess and or use, grand theft 10k or more less than 20k dollars
Horacioa Alejandro Marquez - battery on officer firefighter EMT etc

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 13
Nicole Jane Cirks - possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
