Legals for 11-20-19

Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building exterior (roofs, walls, windows etc.) at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center Main Building Exterior
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On November 29, 2019 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 5 (five) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West, Blountstown FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Cynthia Burkes
Dana Cooper
Jessie Shuler
Tommy Dawsey
Brenda Moore
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to develop and/or amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 3 – SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
CHAPTER 8 – AUXILIARY SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 3.40 Safe and Secure Schools
Policy 3.41 Domestic Security
Policy 5.10 Requirements for Original Entry
Policy 5.32 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes
Policy 6.29 Report of Misconduct
Policy 8.10 Safety
Develop Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Notice of Fund Availability for
“SHIP” Housing Assistance Program
Calhoun County has received $350,000 from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for the rehabilitation of homes, emergency repair and down payment assistance.
All interested parties may apply at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida 3424. For more information, contact Calhoun County Housing Services at 674-4551
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-016002-6263: Hanger Door Repairs
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Airport | Hanger 1 Door Repairs | 16701 NW Agri-Park Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 12/9/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016002-6263: Hanger One Door Repairs
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given. RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
