Julia Jane Davis (Johnson) died on Saturday the 26th of October at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Julia was a long-time resident of LaPorte, MN and had also lived in Centralia, WA. Most recently she lived with her family in Blountstown, FL.
She leaves behind, her husband of 42 years, Gene Davis; daughter, Kate Hester and her husband Jeff; daughter, Amy Hansen and her husband Dan; daughter, Sarah Mabbott and her husband Roger; a brother, John Johnson and his wife Debbie; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Castle; 4 nephews and a niece; Julia's legacy also includes 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Born in 1946 in Buffalo, MN, the daughter of Carl and Harriet Johnson (Varner), Julia grew up in Itasca State Park where her father was the park’s carpenter and her mother worked at Douglas Lodge. Julia often shared wonderful stories of growing up there. She graduated from Bagley High School in 1965 and later received her Nursing degree in Duluth, MN. She loved to take care of the elderly and devoted her life to that.
Julia loved to learn new things. She asked many questions and was an avid reader. Her personal library rivaled that of community library, and she had lists of books that remained to be read. Mama, we hope that you and God are having wonderful conversations about all the things that you did not get answered here on earth.
Feeding the birds, writing, singing, coffee with her girls, flowers, the color green, old things, old people, chickens, bead treasures, old books, pussy willows, a good buffet, drawing, laughing at a good joke and Jesus… These are some of the things that she loved… things that will always remind us of her.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Harriet Johnson; daughter, Molly Ann Montes; brother, Ray Castle; and grandson, Andrew Dane. They were assuredly overjoyed to greet her even as we said goodbye here on earth.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 5th at Sell Lake Community Church in Shevlin, MN. We invite all who are able, to attend service that morning (9:30). Fellowship and a simple memorial will follow the service. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Sell Lake Community Church. This is where Julia’s beautiful faith was nurtured when she was a child and young adult. 20425 County 2, Shevlin, MN 56676.