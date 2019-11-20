Gerald Felix McFarland, age 64 of Clarksville, FL passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Panama City, FL.
Gerald was born on January 13, 1955 in Marianna, FL to Frank McFarland and Carolyn (Chambless) McFarland and had lived in Clarksville all of his life. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for the past 30 years for Mowrey Elevator as an Elevator mechanic. Gerald was a 1973 graduate of Blountstown High School where he enjoyed playing several different sports. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed shopping for bargains, gardening, a staunch University of Florida Gator Football fan. Gerald loved his family very much especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank McFarland and Carolyn (Chambless) McFarland, five grandchildren. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include, Wife, Sheila McFarland of Clarksville, FL; Four sons, Travis Keel of Blountstown, FL, Roland Whitehead and wife, Leann of Clarksville, FL, Richard Whitehead and wife, Jasmine of Clarksville, FL, Frankie Stone, Jr. and wife, Lesa of Clarksville, FL; One daughter, Regina Whitehead and Michael Boyers of Clarksville, FL; Two brothers, Ricky McFarland and wife, Ann of Deltona, FL, Jeff McFarland and wife, Gail of Clarksville, FL; One sister, Sherry Morris and husband, Gary of Clarksville, FL; Eight grandsons and 7 granddaughters; A special friend Marlon Peavy.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Poplar Head Cemetery in Clarksville, FL.
Contributions can be made to help with expenses.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.