Janice Conoley Maines, age 83, of Abe Springs, FL passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Abe Springs.
Janice was born on April 22, 1936 in Blountstown to Arlo J. Conoley and Merle Carter Conoley and had lived in Blountstown all her life. She was a retired Registered Nurse and loved reading, sewing and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Janice truly loved taking care of her family. Janice was a member of Abe Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include, Three sons, James Maines and wife, Debbie of Abe Springs, FL,
John Maines and wife, Stephanie of Cumming, Iowa, Jessie Maines and wife, Wendy of Alexandra, VA; Two daughters, Vikki Mann and husband, John of Scotts Ferry, FL, Lisa Carlson and husband, Kregg of Pleasant View, TN; Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 am (CST) Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allen Pitts officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gideons c/o Memorial Bible CHM, P.O. Box 765 Blountstown, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 805-674-2266.